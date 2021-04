Couture picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Couture didn't miss any games after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Ducks after a blocked shot. The 32-year-old center has gone nine games without a goal, adding just three assists in that span. For the year, he has 26 points, 87 shots on net, a minus-4 rating and 19 PIM through 39 contests.