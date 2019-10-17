Sharks' Logan Couture: Helps out on empty-netter

Couture posted an assist and went 14 of 18 in faceoffs during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 30-year-old center is on a five-game point streaking, producing a goal and five helpers over that span. Couture has seven points and 16 shots on goal in seven contests this year.

