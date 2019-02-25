Sharks' Logan Couture: Helps spark comeback win

Couture picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The Sharks were down 3-1 midway through the second period, but Couture helped fuel the comeback with assists on the first and last of the team's four unanswered goals. The 29-year-old has been locked in lately, racking up five goals and 14 points in the last 13 games, and he remains on pace to top the career-high 67 points he recorded in 2014-15.