Sharks' Logan Couture: Helps team salvage point

Couture scored his ninth goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Couture's goal in the closing stages of the second period tied the game 2-2 and forced overtime after neither team scored in the final 20 minutes. Unfortunately, the Sharks fell short in the shootout. Despite the loss, Couture kept rolling and now has 29 points in 30 games this season but remains without a power-play goal in 2019-20. He does have eight assists with the man advantage, though.