Couture (lower body) is hopeful he'll be ready to make his season debut Saturday against Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture has yet to play this season due to a lower-body issue, but it appears he may finally return to game action versus the Ducks. If he's able to play, look for Couture, who racked up 27 goals and 67 points through 82 contests last season, to step into a top-six role and a spot on one of San Jose's power-play units against Anaheim.