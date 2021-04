Couture (lower body) was injured on a blocked shot in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture blocked a shot late in the third period and wasn't able to get back on the ice afterwards. He remained on the bench, but head coach Bob Boughner is "hoping" the star center isn't hurt seriously. Couture had a couple of days to recover before the Sharks host the Kings on Friday.