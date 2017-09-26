Sharks' Logan Couture: Injured in practice
Couture suffered an undisclosed injury at practice Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Areareports.
While coach Peter DeBoer told reporters they expect Couture to be okay, fantasy owners will no doubt be holding their collective breaths until the center gets back on the ice. A serious mouth injury limited the 28-year-old to 73 contests last season, but shouldn't hold him back heading into 2017-18.
