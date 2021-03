Couture (upper body) was injured on a high-stick by Jeff Carter in the third period of Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture was slow to get off the ice after the incident occurred in the neutral zone. Head coach Bob Boughner didn't have an update on Couture's status after the game -- that's not surprising, given how late it happened. More information should surface on his status prior to Friday's game in Arizona.