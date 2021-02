Couture scored a goal on six shots and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Couture struck at 17:48 of the first period and set up Evander Kane's goal with 45 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 3-3. Couture also had the only tally in the shootout, securing the win for the Sharks. The star center is up to six goals, 10 points, 32 shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests this season.