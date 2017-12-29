Sharks' Logan Couture: Joining team for road trip

Couture (concussion) will travel with the Sharks on their five-game road trip, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Couture remains without a specific timeline to return -- which is understandable given the variance in concussion recovery time -- but his inclusion on the travel itinerary is certainly an encouraging sign. The center was never placed on IR, so as soon as he is healthy, he can slot back into the lineup.

