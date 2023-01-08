Couture scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Couture got the Sharks on the board at 6:57 of the first period when he knocked in an Alexander Barabanov pass. The tally ended Couture's goal drought at 11 games -- in that span, he added six assists to remain somewhat productive on offense. The 33-year-old center has 15 tallies, 33 points, 94 shots on net, 63 hits, 39 blocked shots, and a minus-15 rating through 41 appearances this season.