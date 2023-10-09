Couture (lower body) was placed on the non-roster injured reserve Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Couture was given a week-to-week injury tag earlier this offseason so it's not surprising that he could miss some time to begin the year. Because he was injured before training camp, he doesn't necessarily have to miss the three-game minimum, though his timeline still isn't clear. The veteran center pocketed 27 goals with 67 points in 82 games last season. The Sharks begin their 2023-24 campaign Thursday against Vegas.