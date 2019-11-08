Sharks' Logan Couture: Leads offense with four points

Couture scored a goal and added a trio of assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.

Couture opened the scoring just 52 seconds into the game, and later supplied helpers to Marcus Sorensen, Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane. The latter two assists came on the power play. Consider it making up for lost time for Couture, who entered the contest without a point in his last four games. Couture is up to 14 points through 17 appearances this year.