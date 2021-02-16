Couture scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Couture had a hand in Kevin Labanc's go-ahead goal at 4:48 of the second period. Later in the period, a Ryan Getzlaf turnover ended up on Couture's stick, and he buried what would stand as the game-winning tally. The Sharks' captain is up to seven goals, 13 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 14 appearances this season.