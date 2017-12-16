Sharks' Logan Couture: Leaves after taking hit to mouth

Couture took a shoulder hit to the mouth from Canucks center Alex Burmistrov in Friday night's game and his return is doubtful, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Kurz believes that the next update on Couture won't arrive until the after the game, which implies that the punchy pivot is done for the night. Especially considering that he sustained major damage to his mouth after taking a puck to the grill last April, all eyes will be on Couture as he gets further evaluated.