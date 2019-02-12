Sharks' Logan Couture: Lends helping hand

Couture assisted on the first two goals of the Sharks' 7-2 win over the Canucks on Monday.

Couture had the primary assists on goals by wingers Timo Meier and Evander Kane, which helped the Sharks establish control from the opening faceoff. Couture has 51 points in 57 games and can be used at center or left wing in some formats.

