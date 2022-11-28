Couture scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-4 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Couture saw a five-game goal streak end Friday versus the Kings, but he didn't wait long to tally again. His goal Sunday was about the only bright spot on his line -- he was also caught on the ice for all of the Canucks' goals. The center has 12 goals, eight assists, 54 shots on net, 39 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 24 outings. The offense is solid, but he'll be an anchor for plus-minus since the Sharks are often on the wrong end of results.