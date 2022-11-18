Couture scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Couture has found his goal-scoring touch with four tallies in his last five games, and he's added two helpers in that span. The center is up to eight goals, 14 points, 37 shots, 30 hits and a minus-9 rating through 19 contests overall. He continues to serve as the second-line center, and he's been quite effective in that role lately.