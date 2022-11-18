Couture scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.
Couture has found his goal-scoring touch with four tallies in his last five games, and he's added two helpers in that span. The center is up to eight goals, 14 points, 37 shots, 30 hits and a minus-9 rating through 19 contests overall. He continues to serve as the second-line center, and he's been quite effective in that role lately.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Picks up two points late in win•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Gets a goal Thursday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Supplies helper in shootout loss•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Monster performance Thursday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Sets up empty-netter•