Sharks' Logan Couture: Lights lamp twice in shutout

Couture went off for two goals -- he dialed up a shorthanded tally as well as one at even strength -- culminating in a 4-0 home win over the Jets on Saturday.

It's going to be difficult for Couture to maintain his gaudy 21.7 shooting percentage, but he's a natural when it comes to brushing twine for the Sharks. The Ontario native is up to 13 goals and 19 points through 22 games to lead the team this season, plus he's outperforming captain Joe Pavelski (four goals, seven assists) by a mile.