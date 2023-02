Couture posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Couture has produced three assists over five games since the All-Star break. The veteran center is up to 45 points, 133 shots on net, 91 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 56 appearances. He's locked into a second-line role, so fantasy managers that can weather his ugly plus-minus can benefit from his otherwise solid all-around play in all situations.