Couture notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Couture has four goals and seven helpers through 10 games in March. The 33-year-old center remains one of the Sharks' most productive forwards, and his assist Monday got him to the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19. It's the fifth time in his 14-year-old career he's produced at that level, and he could still take aim at his career-best 70 points from 2018-19.