Couture produced two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Couture was dropped to the second line with Rudolfs Balcers and John Leonard for Wednesday's game. The 32-year-old Couture responded with his first multi-point effort since Feb. 27. He reached the 30-point mark (16 goals, 14 helpers) in 49 contests. The Ontario native has added 109 shots on net, 25 PIM and 54 hits this season.