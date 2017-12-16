Sharks' Logan Couture: May be concussed
Couture (jaw) is believed to have gone through concussion protocol after absorbing a high hit from Canucks center Alex Burmistrov in the third period of Friday's overtime loss, the San Jose Mercury News reports.
At this point, all that anyone can do at this point is speculate about Couture considering that Sharks coach Peter DeBoer was mum about the power-play pivot's status after the game. A more definitive prognosis should be disclosed to the public ahead of Monday's game against the Oilers.
