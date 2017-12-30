Sharks' Logan Couture: Might return Sunday

Couture (concussion) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is on track to play Sunday against the Stars, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

"He looked great today," Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said of Couture. "Great energy, full participant. It's a great sign and we'll see how he feels tomorrow." Even without the team leader in goals at 15, Team Teal has won three of the past four games, but fantasy owners are probably champing at the bit waiting for the stud pivot to return. It'll be important to check back Sunday to see if he takes normal game-day preparations ahead of the road match with the Stars.