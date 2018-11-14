Sharks' Logan Couture: Minus-3 in win
Couture (lower body) recorded a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Predators.
Couture was left out of the Sharks' scoring parade and his rating suffered because of it. The 29-year-old pivot is now minus-5 in the last five games and has just one assist in that span. He'll look to turn it around Thursday against the Maple Leafs.
