Couture scored twice, including once on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Couture also reached the 300-goal milestone with this effort, as his second tally got him to the achievement. The 33-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in every other game so far, but this was his first multi-point outing. He's up to four goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-5 rating through 10 contests. Couture should continue to play on the second line.