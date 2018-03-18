Sharks' Logan Couture: Multi-point effort against Vancouver

Couture scored his 29th goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

Couture has been a force on the top line and is having his best offensive season since 2014-15. The sniper has put up 54 points in 68 contests and continues to be a key power-play contributor. Couture appears destined for a 30-goal season and remains one of the more consistent offensive producers in the game.