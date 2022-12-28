Couture registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Couture set up the first of Timo Meier's two goals in the game. This was Couture's third assist in the last five games, but he's gone seven contests without a goal. The 33-year-old center is up to 29 points (11 on the power play), a minus-12 rating, 82 shots on net, 59 hits and 32 blocked shots through 36 appearances.