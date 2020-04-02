Sharks' Logan Couture: Nearly back to full health
According to general manager Doug Wilson, Couture (head) is close to being "all the way back," Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Couture missed the Sharks' final game before the NHL suspended play in March with a head injury, but it sounds like he should be ready to go if/when the league resumes its regular season. However, if the rest of the campaign is ultimately cancelled entirely, Couture will finish the year having totaled 16 goals and 39 points in 52 games.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Slated to sit through road trip•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Unavailable against Chicago•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Produces power-play assist•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Adds insurance marker•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Completes comeback in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.