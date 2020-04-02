Sharks' Logan Couture: Nearly back to full health

According to general manager Doug Wilson, Couture (head) is close to being "all the way back," Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Couture missed the Sharks' final game before the NHL suspended play in March with a head injury, but it sounds like he should be ready to go if/when the league resumes its regular season. However, if the rest of the campaign is ultimately cancelled entirely, Couture will finish the year having totaled 16 goals and 39 points in 52 games.