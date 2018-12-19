Sharks' Logan Couture: Nets pair in road win
Couture scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
After a scoreless first period, Couture broke the ice with his 12th goal of the season midway through the middle frame before adding another marker 51 seconds into the third period. While not the case in this game, a big reason for Couture's point-per-game pace (36 points in 35 games) has been his assist production. He sits second on the team with 23 helpers (Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 30).
