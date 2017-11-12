Sharks' Logan Couture: Nets pair of goals against Vancouver
Couture scored an even-strength goal and a shorthanded marker in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
The two tallies brought Couture up to 10 goals through 15 contests. The second-line center had gone four games without finding twine, but he's producing at close to a point-per-game pace thus far and is showing he's dangerous in all situations. The 28-year-old sniper is a lethal scorer with the ability to find the net consistently, making him worth owning in almost all formats.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Tied for third in goals in NHL•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Two more points in win•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Seven points in last three games•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies four points in victory•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Back at practice•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Injured in practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...