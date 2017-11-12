Sharks' Logan Couture: Nets pair of goals against Vancouver

Couture scored an even-strength goal and a shorthanded marker in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

The two tallies brought Couture up to 10 goals through 15 contests. The second-line center had gone four games without finding twine, but he's producing at close to a point-per-game pace thus far and is showing he's dangerous in all situations. The 28-year-old sniper is a lethal scorer with the ability to find the net consistently, making him worth owning in almost all formats.