Couture scored twice on two shots and had two PIM in a 5-4 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Couture grabbed an errant puck in the right faceoff circle and deposited for the game-winner 11:51 into the third period. It was the second goal of the night for Couture, who also lit the lamp midway through the opening frame. The San Jose captain is enjoying a solid February, reaching the scoresheet in six of eight games with nine points (six goals, three assists) for the month.