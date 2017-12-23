Sharks' Logan Couture: No official return date established
Couture (concussion) has no timeline for his return, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
One of San Jose's most valuable players with 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 31 games, Couture definitely won't be available to face the Kings on Saturday night, and we can't see him doing all that much over the holiday break based on this latest report. Still, he's not yet on injured reserve, which could actually be problematic for certain fantasy owners needing to free up a roster spot for a healthy alternative.
