Couture (lower body) was ruled out for remainder of San Jose's road trip Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

As a result, Couture won't play Monday against Buffalo or Tuesday versus Chicago. He isn't quite ready to make his season debut yet, but appears to be getting close. Couture racked up 27 goals and 67 points over 82 games during the 2022-23 campaign.