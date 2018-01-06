Sharks' Logan Couture: Notches first points since concussion

Couture collected three assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Couture failed to register a point through his first three games since returning from a concussion, so Friday's three points were his first scoresheet appearance since Dec. 15. He's now up to 15 goals and 14 assists through 35 contests, and the 28-year-old center should continue to being viewed as a reliable contributor in the majority of settings moving forward.