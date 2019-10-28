Sharks' Logan Couture: Notches helper Sunday

Couture produced a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Couture had the secondary helper on Evander Kane's first-period tally. The center has been an efficient playmaker this season, with a goal and nine helpers through 12 appearances. He's reached the 25-goal mark in each of the last three campaigns, so expect him to find twine more frequently as the season goes on.