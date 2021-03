Couture produced a power-play assist and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Couture had the secondary helper on Erik Karlsson's third-period goal. The 31-year-old Couture has accumulated 13 tallies, nine helpers, 62 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 24 contests. He'll look to keep his offense rolling in a rematch with the Ducks on Saturday.