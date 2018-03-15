Sharks' Logan Couture: Notches three points
Couture scored a power-play goal and added two assists in a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.
This ends a brief dry spell for Couture, who had been held without a point in his previous four games. However, stretches like that have been rare for the 28-year-old. He now has 28 goals and 24 assists through 66 contests. It seems like Couture is going to crack the 30-goal mark for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
