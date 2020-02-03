Sharks' Logan Couture: Officially shifts to IR

Couture (ankle) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 7, per the NHL's official media site.

Couture hasn't played in nearly a month and isn't expected to be ready for at least another two weeks due to a fractured ankle, and this move opened a roster spot to call up Maxim Letunov and Danil Yurtaikin. There still hasn't been an update on Couture's condition, but he'll aim to return Feb. 20.