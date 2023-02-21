Couture scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Couture had some fortune on his goal -- Yanni Gourde won a faceoff back into his own net at 10:45 of the second period. That was enough to snap a six-game goal drought for Couture, who has also picked up five helpers over his last seven outings. The 33-year-old center has reached the 20-goal mark for the 10th time in his career, and he's at 48 points, 136 shots on net, 96 hits, 55 blocks, 15 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 58 appearances this season.