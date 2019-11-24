Sharks' Logan Couture: OT goals in back-to-back games
Couture tallied the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.
Couture extended his point streak to six games with his second straight overtime tally. During the streak, the center has three goals and seven helpers. For the year, Couture is on a point-per-game pace with five goals and 19 helpers in 24 appearances.
