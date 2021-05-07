Couture will be sidelined for Friday's matchup with Arizona due to a lower-body injury and is in danger of missing the final three games of the year, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

With the Sharks well out of playoff position, there is little reason for the team to rush Couture back into the lineup and may be better off getting him ready for the 2021-22 campaign. With the shortened campaigns, the 32-year-old center has missed the 20-goal mark for the second straight year but could certainly reach that threshold again in an 82-game campaign.