Couturier (lower body) isn't in Saturday's lineup against Arizona.
Couture will miss San Jose's penultimate game of the season, leaving him with just one more chance to rejoin the lineup, which will come Wednesday against Vegas. If Couture doesn't return for that one, he'll finish his 12th Sharks season with 17 goals and 14 assists in 31 games.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Out against Coyotes•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Tickles twine shorthanded•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Manages pair of assists•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies in consecutive games•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Ends brutal dry spell•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Helps out on empty-netter Friday•