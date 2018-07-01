Sharks' Logan Couture: Pen meets paper $64M deal

Couture officially signed an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Sharks.

With 10 seasons in the Sharks organization completed, Couture will solidify his veteran status on the team with eight more years. The 29-year-old has racked up 213 goals and 224 assists in 582 regular-season games, and he's added another 81 points in 96 postseason contests.

