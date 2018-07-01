Sharks' Logan Couture: Pen meets paper on $64M deal
Couture officially signed an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Sharks.
With 10 seasons in the Sharks organization completed, Couture will solidify his veteran status on the team with eight more years. The 29-year-old has racked up 213 goals and 224 assists in 582 regular-season games, and he's added another 81 points in 96 postseason contests.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Expected to garner max-term contract•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Sets up all three goals•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Sets up two late goals•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies game-winner•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Adds another three points•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Posts two points versus Ducks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...