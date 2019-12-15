Sharks' Logan Couture: Picks up late pair of points

Couture netted a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Both of Couture's points came in the final two minutes of the game with the Canucks' net empty. The two-point effort gave Couture 32 points and a plus-5 rating in 35 games this season. He's hovered just under a point-per-game pace throughout the year -- the 30-year-old is attempting to top the 70 points he produced in 2018-19.