Couture scored an empty-net goal, recorded a power-play assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Couture set up a Timo Meier go-ahead goal and then found the empty net less than a minute later. The two-point effort was Couture's second such game in the last three contests. The center is up to seven tallies, six helpers, five power-play points, 35 shots on net, 28 hits, nine PIM and a minus-10 rating through 18 outings. He's steadily held onto a second-line role throughout the campaign.