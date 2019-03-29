Sharks' Logan Couture: Plays provider in loss
Couture supplied two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
The pair of apples gives Couture 66 points in 76 games, just one point shy of his career high, set back in 2014-15. Despite a seven-game losing streak, the Sharks have scored 18 goals during the slump, with Couture grabbing four points in that time. It's likely he sets a new personal best if he can stay healthy, and may challenge 70 points if he finishes strong.
