Sharks' Logan Couture: Plays provider in loss

Couture supplied two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

The pair of apples gives Couture 66 points in 76 games, just one point shy of his career high, set back in 2014-15. Despite a seven-game losing streak, the Sharks have scored 18 goals during the slump, with Couture grabbing four points in that time. It's likely he sets a new personal best if he can stay healthy, and may challenge 70 points if he finishes strong.