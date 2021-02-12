Couture notched a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

Couture had the primary assist on Tomas Hertl's second tally in the contest. The 31-year-old Couture has amassed three goals and two helpers during a four-game point streak. In 12 outings this year, he has 11 points (three on the power play), 35 shots on goal and 11 hits.