Sharks' Logan Couture: Point streak at six games

Couture registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Couture has produced a goal and six helpers over a six-game point streak, with three assists coming on the man advantage and another one while shorthanded. The hot streak is quickly cementing Couture as one of the most consistently good players in the league, a clear No. 1 center.

