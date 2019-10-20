Sharks' Logan Couture: Point streak at six games
Couture registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.
Couture has produced a goal and six helpers over a six-game point streak, with three assists coming on the man advantage and another one while shorthanded. The hot streak is quickly cementing Couture as one of the most consistently good players in the league, a clear No. 1 center.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.